Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.