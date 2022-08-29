Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

