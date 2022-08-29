Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.