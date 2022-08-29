Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

