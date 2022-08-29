The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

