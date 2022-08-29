HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $204.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $220.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.