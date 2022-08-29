Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.13 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 695.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

