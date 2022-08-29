Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Chewy worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.61.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.