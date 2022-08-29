Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Chewy worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.61.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.