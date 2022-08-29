Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

