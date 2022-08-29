Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

CULP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

