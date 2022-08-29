Tennant to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tennant by 114.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.