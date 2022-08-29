Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

