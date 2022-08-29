Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

EARN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

