Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE:RSI opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.94. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266 over the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

