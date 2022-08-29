Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

