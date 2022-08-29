Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $845.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.