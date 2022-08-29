Financial Survey: Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.40 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -5.98 Valens $62.37 million 2.23 -$39.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Valens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Valens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.57%. Valens has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 136.60%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Valens.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Valens N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valens beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.