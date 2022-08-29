Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,674 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 186,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 65.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 155,498 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $11.65 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.20%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

