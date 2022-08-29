Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Harsco worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $15,058,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $4,544,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.