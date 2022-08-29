Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

