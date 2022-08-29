Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.