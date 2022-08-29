Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 413,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 116,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.