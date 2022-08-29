Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells $1,605,200.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

