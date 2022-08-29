Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,352,357.28 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

