Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) COO Sells $1,523,925.90 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey David Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $378.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

