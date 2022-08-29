Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,994,480.80 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.57 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

