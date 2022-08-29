Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,447,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $1,454,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $5,726,000.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 4.9 %

Oak Street Health stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.05. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

