Insider Buying: Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Buys A$1,007,112.60 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hansen purchased 172,156 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.85 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,007,112.60 ($704,274.55).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hansen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. Hansen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.

