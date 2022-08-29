Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,218,137.21 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Block by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Block by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.34.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

