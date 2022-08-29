Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,218,137.21 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Block by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Block by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.34.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.