Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBP. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

