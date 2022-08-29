Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $913,329.48 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $2,129,802.84.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

VYGR stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 115,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

