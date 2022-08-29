Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $913,329.48 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32.
- On Friday, August 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $2,129,802.84.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
VYGR stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
