Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE BILL opened at $167.66 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

