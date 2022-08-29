Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 15.7%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ANA stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.40. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88.

ANA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

