Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Anaergia Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANRGF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.