Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
APNHY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $18.79.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
