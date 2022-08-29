Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

APNHY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

