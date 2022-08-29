Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Grows By 18.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile
