Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Grows By 18.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.