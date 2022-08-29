Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 15.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Amada Stock Performance

AMDWF stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Amada has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

