Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 1,757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

