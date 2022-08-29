Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARGGY opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

