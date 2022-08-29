Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 634,285 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 191,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Codexis by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Codexis Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

