Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,575 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE LTC opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

