TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $72,116,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 312,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

THS opened at $46.95 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.