Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Farfetch by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,408 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Farfetch by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 324,841 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,458,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 373,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.