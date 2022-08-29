InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and The Competition Financial Analysis

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

Earnings & Valuation

InPlay Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.63%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.61 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 4.39

InPlay Oil’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

