Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

