Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $154.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

