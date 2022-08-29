StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $330.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.69 and a 200-day moving average of $331.15. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

