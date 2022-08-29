Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.