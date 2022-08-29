Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGIGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

