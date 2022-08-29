Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.48.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.37 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

